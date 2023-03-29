N.W.T. MLA calls for public inquiry into 45-year-old Soviet satellite crash

N.W.T. MLA Richard Edjericon is calling for a public inquiry into Kosmos 954, a Soviet satellite that exploded over parts of the Northwest Territories in 1978.

Edjericon, who represents Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh, said more than 40 years after the explosion his constituents are facing high cancer rates and are anxious about their safety from the satellite's radioactive debris.

In the Legislative Assembly Monday he said there are lingering questions about Kosmos 954 and its legacy. He asked Premier Caroline Cochrane for a public inquiry to bring forward information about the 45-year-old event.

"I've been to many, many funerals and a lot of them were cancer-related," Edjericon said. "We just don't know where and what so that's why if we were to have a public inquiry, a lot of this stuff will be fleshed out and given a clearer picture."

Edjericon also noted there have been significant technological advances since the explosion and he asked the premier to pursue new research on radiation in his riding.

Cochrane said the satellite's explosion is federal jurisdiction since Canada controls the skies.

She said she's "not too eager" to pursue new radiation studies in the affected areas but said that she would write a letter to the prime minister explaining Edjericon's concerns, asking about new research and raising the request for a public inquiry.

Soviet nuclear satellite crashes in Northwest Territories Duration 2:48 Six civilians on a northern expedition find the debris of the satellite that fell to earth on Jan. 24, 1978.

Cochrane said previous research found there was no causal link between the satellite's debris and cancer. She said research also found the debris lacked some of the more dangerous radioactive chemicals, "thereby lessening the potential environmental impacts."

"In saying that, Mr. Speaker," Cochrane said in Monday's session, "I know that Indigenous people for many years have been told, 'don't worry, it's good,' and then bad things have come."

Operation Morning Light

The crash spread radioactive debris across the eastern part of the Northwest Territories, the western part of what's now Nunavut and into northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

An eight-episode podcast was released last year detailing the Kosmos 954 crash and its impact on the land and communities in the debris field.

Dëneze Nakehk'o hosts the podcast, which was named after the joint Canadian-American recovery effort Operation Morning Light.

The joint effort only recovered only an estimated 0.1 per cent of the satellite's nuclear power source, according to the Atomic Energy Control Board , now the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission.

In the Operation Morning Light podcast, Nakehk'o relays stories of caribou not moving the same after the crash, of fish having mutations and of trappers getting rare diseases.

He calls Kosmos 954 "a human tragedy," and "a tale of resilience," referring to community members who dealt with the fallout.