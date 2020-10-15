Inuvik man charged with murder in connection with suspicious death in June

RCMP have laid a homicide charge in connection with a suspicious death of a man from Inuvik, N.W.T., in June.

38-year-old Michael Drescher of Inuvik was arrested and charged with murder on Wednesday in connection with the case. Police said in a news release that no other suspects are wanted.

The release says an injured, non-responsive man was found by Inuvik RCMP in a home on Union Street on June 5.

An investigation was begun by N.W.T. RCMP Major Crime Unit, with the help of Inuvik RCMP and the RCMP's forensic and police dog services, the release says.

Drescher is scheduled to appear in court in Yellowknife on Nov. 4.