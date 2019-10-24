N.W.T. looking to recruit health workers from Ukraine, health minister says

The N.W.T's Minister of Health says the territory is looking at recruiting displaced health professionals from Ukraine.

Julie Green made the comments in the N.W.T's legislative assembly Wednesday while answering questions about health recruitment from Hay River North MLA Rocky Simpson.

"One recruitment method that I'm particularly interested in is the possibility of bringing health human resource workers from Ukraine who may be part of the diaspora that is occurring now," Green said.

"People leaving Ukraine because of the war, we're certainly interested in having them come to the N.W.T. with all their professions, including health human resources."

Yellowknife's Stanton Territorial Hospital has been hit with several staff shortages that have cause disruptions to the birthing unit and emergency departments. (Sara Minogue/CBC)

Nurse and doctor shortages have been a persistent issue in the territory over the last year.

Earlier this month, the Hay River Health and Social Services Authority said it was preparing for six months of an "unprecedented" staff shortage.

Last summer a shortage of nurses led Stanton to cut intensive care capacity, and this past winter a similar shortage forced the hospital to suspend birthing services for more than two months.

Green said The Northwest Territories Registered Nurses Association conducted several surveys on why the N.W.T. is unable to get health professionals to move to the territory and why it's having trouble keeping workers it already employs.

"Certainly we have heard the cost of living is an issue, separation from family in the south is an issue, the burnout which we have all heard about in the healthcare profession is an issue," Green said.

"We've also heard that while we've been a generous employer in the past the gap between what we offer and what is offered in the past has closed in the last few months."

The CBC contacted Green's office for more information on how the territory is recruiting Ukrainian works but has yet to hear back.





