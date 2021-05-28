N.W.T. legislature turned away COVID-19 investigators 3 times

On three separate occasions, the Northwest Territories legislature turned away health officials investigating an allegation that an MLA violated COVID-19 rules, according to search warrant documents.

The acting clerk of the legislature told CBC it is a longstanding policy of the board of management — a committee of MLAs that oversees operation of the legislature — to require enforcement officials obtain a warrant to conduct any searches there.

The documents health officials eventually provided to get a warrant offer an insight into what led to two charges being laid against Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh MLA Steve Norn. The charges, laid earlier this month, allege that the rookie MLA failed to comply with self-isolation rules.

None of the statements made in the documents have been proven in court.

According to a statement sworn by public health official Kevin Stevens to get the search warrant, the investigation of Norn was triggered by a story from Cabin Radio. It reported that staff at the legislature had been advised that Norn had made a brief visit to the legislature on April 17, the day before his mandatory 14-day self isolation period ended.

Norn was required to self-isolate after driving to Grand Prairie, Alta., and back. The day before the Cabin Radio story he identified himself and a family member as two people in Yellowknife who tested positive for the disease just days after his self-isolation period ended.

Legislature officials: no warrant, no search

Stevens says on April 23, the day the Cabin Radio story came out, he went to the legislature and asked to interview Sergeant at Arms Brian Thagard about the alleged breach.

"Mr. Thagard denied my request and stated he may be able to answer some questions by email," wrote Stevens in his outline of the investigation. Stevens said he emailed questions to Thagard later that day, a Friday.

Thagard replied by email on Monday, saying all questions must be directed to the acting clerk, Glen Rutland.

Stevens said he returned to the legislature that afternoon and asked to speak to Rutland. He said after signing in, he saw Rutland come down the stairs to the front desk. Stevens said Rutland asked, "Do you have a search warrant?" Stevens said he told Rutland he did not.

"We have the stuff you are looking for," Rutland responded, according to Stevens account in the search warrant documents. "It is stored in our vault." Stevens said, Rutland then told him, "You are not even supposed to be in this building." (The legislature was closed to the public at the time.) Stevens said the acting clerk refused to provide a statement.

CBC contacted the legislature about the exchange.

Rutland characterized it as "a difference of opinion" about the authority of the public health officials.

He provided the board of management policy, which also applies to the RCMP. It requires all law enforcement officials to get the speaker's permission to even set foot in the building or arrest anyone within the building or on the surrounding grounds.

On April 27, according to Stevens' account, he and the COVID-19 secretariat's director of compliance and enforcement operations Dennis Marchiori met with Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola in her office.

Kandola provided a written statement saying, among other things, that she had had three telephone conversations with Norn the previous week.

According to the statement, Norn called Kandola sounding upset about testing positive for the disease and wanted to know how it happened.

In a second call, Kandola called Norn and directed him to stop calling people to tell them he had the disease because it was interfering with public health's investigation into contact tracing. Norn called Kandola again on a Sunday and said it was unfair that his family was being publicly shamed.

Stevens and another public health official made another visit to the legislature on April 30, asking for video of the main entrance for April 17, along with a copy of the log showing who visited the legislature that day and a roster showing which security officers were on duty.

He and officer Richard Jalbert handed Rutland a two-page document outlining their investigative authority under the Public Health Act.

"Mr. Rutland asked why we didn't have a search warrant," recounted Stevens in his search warrant statement. "Mr. Jalbert replied, 'We don't need a search warrant under the Public Health Act. We will be back at noon to pick up that stuff."

The officers returned later that day, but had no success. They finally obtained a search warrant, authorized by Judge Garth Malakoe, and on May 6 got the video and other records they sought.

Norn is scheduled to enter a plea to the charges in territorial court on July 13. Norn's alleged breaches of the COVID-19 rules are also the subject of a separate inquiry ordered by the territory's ethics commissioner.