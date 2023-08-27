Legislative assembly returns, in atypical digs, amid N.W.T. evacuations

It won't be amid the familiar dome and polar bear rug, but the N.W.T.'s legislative assembly will meet for the first time in months Monday amid the ongoing wildfire situation.

MLAs are scheduled to reassemble, albeit not entirely in person, at 1:30 p.m. MT.

Many MLAs represent regions like the North and South Slave where communities — including Yellowknife, site of the territory's assembly building — remain under evacuation orders due to wildfires.

For that reason, Monday's sitting will take place in the Town of Inuvik's council chambers, with the proceedings live-streamed. It's unclear, given the circumstances, how many members will attend in person.

"Please be advised there may be some connection issues, but we will be doing our best to avoid any disruptions," assembly staff warned of the livestream.

Diane Archie said she'll be attending in-person. She represents the Inuvik Boot Lake seat.

"I will be supporting my cabinet colleagues as we work through the Orders of the Day," she said via email.

The interior of the N.W.T. Legislative Assembly building is seen here in this file photo from 2017. (Chantal Dubuc/CBC)

That agenda does not mention the upcoming Oct. 3 territorial election. But Rylund Johnson, the MLA for Yellowknife North, said via email that Monday's sitting will likely be brief and involve passing legislation to amend the date of the election.

The territory's chief electoral officer has recommended the election be delayed to mid-November with the ongoing wildfire crisis.

"The plan is to use unanimous consent to get through Orders of the Day as quickly as possible and wrap the business up in one day so everyone can get back to focusing on the emergency at hand," Johnson said.

The livestream can be viewed here.