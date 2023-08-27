Content
Legislative assembly returns, in atypical digs, amid N.W.T. evacuations

It won't be amid the familiar dome and polar bear rug, but the N.W.T.'s legislative assembly will meet for the first time in months Monday amid the ongoing wildfire situation.

Inuvik hall to sub in as assembly site while capital remains under evacuation order

Guy Quenneville · CBC News ·
Inuvik, N.W.T., town hall building
The Inuvik, N.W.T., town hall building will serve as the physical venue for the reconvening Monday of the territory's legislative assembly, though how many MLAs will attend in person is unclear given the current wildfires and evacuations affecting several communities. (CBC)

MLAs are scheduled to reassemble, albeit not entirely in person, at 1:30 p.m. MT.

Many MLAs represent regions like the North and South Slave where communities — including Yellowknife, site of the territory's assembly building — remain under evacuation orders due to wildfires. 

For that reason, Monday's sitting will take place in the Town of Inuvik's council chambers, with the proceedings live-streamed. It's unclear, given the circumstances, how many members will attend in person. 

"Please be advised there may be some connection issues, but we will be doing our best to avoid any disruptions," assembly staff warned of the livestream. 

Diane Archie said she'll be attending in-person. She represents the Inuvik Boot Lake seat. 

"I will be supporting my cabinet colleagues as we work through the Orders of the Day," she said via email. 

Yellowknife's Paul Andrew is inducted into the Order of the Northwest Territories on May 30, 2017, in front of MLA's and the visitors' gallery at the N.W.T. legislative assembly building.
The interior of the N.W.T. Legislative Assembly building is seen here in this file photo from 2017. (Chantal Dubuc/CBC)

That agenda does not mention the upcoming Oct. 3 territorial election. But Rylund Johnson, the MLA for Yellowknife North, said via email that Monday's sitting will likely be brief and involve passing legislation to amend the date of the election.

The territory's chief electoral officer has recommended the election be delayed to mid-November with the ongoing wildfire crisis. 

"The plan is to use unanimous consent to get through Orders of the Day as quickly as possible and wrap the business up in one day so everyone can get back to focusing on the emergency at hand," Johnson said. 

The livestream can be viewed here.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Guy Quenneville

Reporter at CBC Ottawa

Guy Quenneville is a reporter at CBC Ottawa. He can be reached at guy.quenneville@cbc.ca

