N.W.T. investigating broken cable on Deh Cho bridge

One of the cables on the Deh Cho bridge snapped on Wednesday.

The N.W.T.'s Department of Infrastructure said it is investigation the cause and doing a site review.

The one-kilometre-long bridge near Fort Providence is one of the territory's largest pieces of infrastructure and is the only bridge across the Mackenzie River.

"The safety of travellers using the Deh Cho Bridge is our number one priority," said Darren Campbell, spokesperson for the department in an email.

"The bridge is a cable-supported truss bridge that was designed with redundancy built in so the bridge can remain functional with a damaged or removed cable."

He said the territorial government has reached out to the original team that designed the bridge, and they will be travelling to the site to further assess the damage.

However, he could not provide a timeframe for when the site review and any repairs would be complete.

He added the territory is reviewing camera footage to see how the cable broke.

As a precaution, the bridge has been reduced to a single lane with a 30km/h speed limit until at least Aug. 15.