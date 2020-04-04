N.W.T. Indigenous groups expand food support programs, in light of COVID-19 pandemic

The Tłı̨chǫ government and the Yellowknives Dene First Nation in the Northwest Territories are ramping up their assistance to members in an effort to help those struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting this week, the Tłı̨chǫ government began handing out large food hampers to every household in Behchokǫ̀, Whatì, Gamètì and Wekweètì. The government says elders and those most in need will receive their hampers first.

In a press release Thursday, the government said it was also providing on-the-land assistance funding. Residents can apply for up to $175 for gas and $225 for groceries to go out onto the land. The government will also be handing out spruce boughs to households throughout the region to be boiled to "freshen air in the home" and use for tea.

Tlicho Grand Chief George Mackenzie said community members need to stay home and sober. 'Stay home, that's the medicine to fight COVID-19,' he said. (Walter Strong/CBC)

Elders in Tłı̨chǫ communities will also be receiving weekly check-in calls from government employees.

"The important thing to remember is that this will end, we will get better and until that happens, we must work together by supporting each other in Tłı̨chǫ unity as our ancestors have done when faced with a crisis," Grand Chief George Mackenzie said in the release.

Elsewhere in the territory, other Indigenous organizations are stepping up programs to address food insecurity.

Members of the Yellowknives Dene First Nation will have access to a new "COVID-19 food security program fund" built using donations from resource companies and other corporate partners, according to a release.

One Yellowknives Dene member, Joanne Tsetta, also contributed "49 hampers and $2000" to the fund, according to the release.

"The Yellowknives Dene First Nation is taking a long-term view of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact to its members," the release reads.

The fund will be targeted toward support for "elders, low income members and families living in overcrowded housing, persons with disabilities, at risk youth and the homeless."

Northern and fly-in First Nations face elevated risks from a COVID-19 outbreak because of residential overcrowding and the prevalence of diabetes and other medical conditions, along with a pre-existing shortage of nursing staff.

IRC overwhelmed by demand for programs

In the territory's far North, the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation initially broadened eligibility for support programs like their Inuit Child First Initiative, before being overwhelmed by demand from the community.

The program provided funding for "one-time bulk food order purchases," a release from Thursday reads, "specifically to endure needs while practicing self-isolation."

320 families received more than $448,000 of supplies before the corporation put the program "on pause" on March 26 to catch up with applications. Programs offering on-the-land funding and food baskets for elders were similarly overwhelmed.





On Thursday, the corporation announced those programs would not be reopening to applications, as the full value of the "emergency investment" in the programs from the federal government had been exhausted.

"This funding has been used to its maximum extent," the release reads. "More support is coming ... more announcements will be made."

"Patience will be required."

'We are strong': Tłı̨chǫ chief

In an interview with CBC's The Trailbreaker Friday, Grand Chief Mackenzie said he's confident Tłı̨chǫ communities are taking the threat of COVID-19 seriously.

"Our people have gone through hardship, disease and survived so far till today," he said.

"We are strong."

Mackenzie said his main message for Tłı̨chǫ residents is for them to stay home and sober.

"We know we have social problems in Aboriginal communities. We need to stay away from alcohol, drugs and everything that is a bad habit for us. If we drink and do drugs, we do not do things rationally,"

"Stay home, that's the medicine to fight COVID-19."