N.W.T. Highway 3 reopens after evacuation

A wildfire burned to within two kilometres of the N.W.T.'s Highway 3 late Friday.

"It was completely dark and black."

William Greenland says he was reminded of the N.W.T.'s major wildfire season in 2014 when leaving his cabin Friday night. Earlier in the day, he and his partner Gina Migwi were packing up valuables.

On Friday about 10 p.m., the territory issued an emergency alert telling owners between kilometres 276 and 290 to evacuate immediately.

"I had a really restless sleep last night and thinking, 'What's going on?'," said Greenland. "I wish I could be out there to see what's happening."

Highway 3 was closed between Yellowknife and Behchokǫ̀ from 11 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday. It's one of the busiest stretches of highway in the territory and the only road connecting Yellowknife to the south.

An aerial shot taken Friday evening of fire ZF015 burning near Highway 3 between Yellowknife and Behchokǫ̀. (Boni Charlo/Facebook)

No losses reported

Mike Westwick, fire information officer with the N.W.T. government, says despite the proximity of the fire to the highway, there have not been any losses or damage to cabins and homes in the area.

"Of course, that can unfortunately change fast when you're facing down these big boreal forest fires," he said. "But we're doing absolutely everything we can to keep folk's values safe out there."

Crews have been installing sprinkler systems near structures for the past week. The sprinklers are hooked up to gas pumps and require firefighters turn them on manually.

"It's just one of the many challenges in wildfire fighting," said Westwick.

He added that crews did turn on the sprinklers in case the fire reached structures.

He said N.W.T. would be communicating with owners directly if any cabins or homes are damaged.

With nearly a million hectares burned in the territory so far this season, Westwick says it's been a "big year" for structure protection.

"We're constantly moving equipment around the territory and certainly procuring more when it's needed," he said.

Reassessing evacuation

The evacuation order sent Friday night lasts 24 hours.

"We'll be working with our partners and assessing things on the ground to determine what the message needs to be for folks on the highway today," said Westwick.

He said winds from the south on Saturday are expected to push the fire north and away from the highway.

He added that crews would continue to work to limit the growth of the fire towards Behchokǫ̀ with possible planned burns. Increased visibility would also allow for air tankers and helicopters to attack the fire.

The latest update from N.W.T. Fire late Friday says the fire has burned about 27,500 hectares; it is 30 kilometres east of Behchokǫ̀ and 46 kilometres northwest of Yellowknife.

Neither community is considered threatened.