N.W.T. Highway 3 evacuation order extended to Yellowknife boundary; wildfire burning 16 km from city

An evacuation order along Highway 3 has been extended to Yellowknife's municipal boundary, as a wildfire is burning about 16 kilometres to the west of the city.

N.W.T. Fire said Wednesday morning the evacuation now covers kilometres 284 to 329 of the highway and residents in this area "should leave as soon as it is safe."

The agency said strong winds are expected on Wednesday to push the fire east toward the city.

"While we do not expect the fire to move to this end point before the weekend, it is important to be safe," reads an update.

According to the territory's highway conditions map, Highway 3 is still open between Yellowknife and Behchokǫ̀.

N.W.T. Fire said even if the highway closes, residents that are in the evacuation order zone will be allowed to leave.