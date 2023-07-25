N.W.T. Highway 3 closed between Behchokǫ̀ and Yellowknife as wildfire knocks out hydro line

Highway 3 between Behchokǫ̀ and Yellowknife is now closed due to a wildfire, which also appeared to knock out power to the entire city of Yellowknife as well as Behchokǫ̀ .

In an email just after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, the N.W.T. Department of Infrastructure confirmed the highway is closed between kilometres 246 and 334 — the entire stretch between the two communities.

"Residents should not travel in this area," the department stated in an email.

Vehicles line up before a roadblock out of Yellowknife. The highway shut down Tuesday afternoon due to a wildfire. (Jay Legere/CBC)

Shortly after, power went down in Yellowknife and Behchokǫ̀. Power was out in Yellowknife for about an hour, and remains out in Behchokǫ̀ as power crews try to access the plant there.

"Initial indications are that the fires near Behchokǫ have interrupted electricity transmission from Snare. Further investigation is necessary to confirm," NTPC stated.

"Updates will be provided as information becomes available."

Highway 3 is closed right up to Yellowknife, where a road block is stopping vehicles from getting through.

The closure comes as Behchokǫ̀ residents are under an evacuation order to head for Yellowknife due to a wildfire burning toward the community.

More to come.