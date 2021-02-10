N.W.T. health officials take your COVID-19 questions on The Trailbreaker

The N.W.T.'s chief public health officer, Dr. Kami Kandola, and Dr. AnneMarie Pegg, the territory's medical director, will take your questions on The Trailbreaker Thursday at 7:10 a.m.

As of Wednesday, there are 11 active cases of COVID-19 across the Northwest Territories.

The number of cases in the territory has been dropping steadily since mid-November when an outbreak took place in Tuktoyaktuk, N.W.T. At its peak, there were 103 cases in the community of about 1,000.

A 10-day containment order, which was extended, was issued for the community on Nov. 9 to limit the spread of the virus. The containment order was lifted last Sunday at midnight.

The territory began administering Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccines to children aged five to 11 on Nov. 26.

Health officials haven't yet released statistics on how many children in that age group have been vaccinated.

However, the N.W.T. government is reporting on its COVID-19 website that as of Dec. 6, 75 per cent of the eligible population five years and older are fully vaccinated and 81 per cent are partially vaccinated.

Health officials also launched a COVID-19 safety net campaign. A series of quizzes on the government's COVID-19 website have been posted so people can gauge their level of risk in getting and spreading COVID-19 as they travel, gather and do other activities over the holidays.