N.W.T. health officials to take your COVID-19 questions on Trailbreaker

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines for children aged five to 11 are expected to arrive in the territory by the end of the week, the minister of health said Tuesday evening.

Julie Green told the N.W.T. Legislature's standing committee on accountability and oversight that a schedule to distribute and administer the vaccine to children across the territory has already been set but won't be made public until the doses arrive in the territory.

Pegg told the committee health officials "have been working very hard to make sure that we're ready to roll out in a very short time after the arrival of the vaccine."

COVID-19 cases in the territory have been dropping since the latest outbreak in the Beaufort Delta region earlier this month.

As of Wednesday, there are 46 cases in the N.W.T., with the majority, 36, in Tuktoyaktuk.

The number of cases dropped by more than half since last Friday, when health officials reported 104 cases across the territory.