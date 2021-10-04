N.W.T.'s chief public health officer issues new, tougher travel rules for Behchokǫ̀

The N.W.T.'s chief public health officer is making it more difficult to travel in and out of Behchokǫ̀ as the community copes with widespread transmission of COVID-19.

Effective Monday at 5 p.m., travellers in and out of the Tłı̨chǫ community will have to provide proof of vaccination, proof of a recent negative test for COVID-19, or proof that they recently had COVID-19, according to a news release from the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer (OCPHO).

Behchokǫ̀ is under a containment order which was issued on Sept. 9 when 11 COVID-19 cases were reported in the community. As of Friday, there were 100 COVID-19 cases in Behchokǫ̀. The territory's list of public exposure notices notes that community transmission is occurring in Yellowknife, Whatì and Behchokǫ.

Behchokǫ's containment order is now being amended to include the increased travel restrictions and to extend the order until Oct. 18.

New travel requirements

Travellers who are residents of Behchokǫ̀, are fully vaccinated and have no known exposure to COVID-19 will have to provide proof of vaccination.

Residents with no known exposure to COVID-19 who are not fully vaccinated will have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 rapid test taken at a local health centre within the past 72 hours.

Residents who need to travel for a medical appointment will need a note from the N.W.T. health authority which will be available at the Behchokǫ̀ health centre, or from a health care professional.

Residents who have had COVID-19 and have recovered more than 180 days ago, will need a letter from the OCPHO.

Meanwhile, non-residents and residents of the community who have to return to Behchokǫ̀ as part of the containment order, must show an assessment card showing a negative COVID-19 test taken within the past 72 hours.

The new rules will be enforced by the community of Behchokǫ with support from the COVID Secretariat's Compliance and Enforcement operations, according to the OCPHO.

The news release also includes a list of people in Behchokǫ who are in isolation or self-isolation and not permitted to leave the community at all. That includes: