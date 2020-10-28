N.W.T. health officials give COVID-19 update

The Northwest Territories's top doctor is set to give an update on COVID-19 in the territory on Wednesday afternoon.

Dr. Kami Kandola, the chief public health officer, will also be joined by other public health officials in a virtual news conference starting at 2 p.m. MT.

The government announced last week that it would open 900 more spots at COVID-19 vaccine clinics next week in Yellowknife to inoculate the city's priority population — people aged 60 years and older.

As of Jan. 26, there were a total of 31 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic in the territory, five of which were active and 26 of which are listed as recovered on the territorial government website.

All the active cases are in Fort Liard, N.W.T, where a containment order is still in effect. The hamlet has a population of about 500 residents and is 780 kilometres southwest of Yellowknife.

As well, last week an Alberta man was arrested and subsequently charged in connection to statements of a "threatening nature" received by the N.W.T.'s office of the chief public health officer. Kandola has not yet spoken publicly on this.

