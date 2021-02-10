N.W.T. health officials to take your COVID-19 questions on Trailbreaker

The N.W.T.'s chief public health officer, Dr. Kami Kandola, and Dr. AnneMarie Pegg, the territory's medical director, will take your questions on The Trailbreaker Thursday at 7:10 a.m.

Tune in here, on our CBC NWT Facebook page or on CBC North Radio One.

To pose your questions, call Talkback at 867-920-5449 or 1-866-271-9957.

The phone-in comes as the number of cases in the territory continues to go down. Yesterday, the Office of the Chief Public Health reported there were 194 cases in the territory. The number of cases peaked at 460 on Oct. 7.

However, the number of cases continues to increase in Hay River and K'atl'odeeche First Nation, where public health orders are in place to contain the spread. The number of cases reached 65 Wednesday, an increase of 15 since last Friday.

On Wednesday, Kandola extended the containment order for Behchokǫ after consulting with local leadership, because there continues to be community transmission.

On Tuesday, the territorial government announced a community-based COVID-19 screening program called DetectNWT that allows businesses and organizations to administer rapid antigen tests to employees who work with the public.

On Monday, schools in Yellowknife, Ndilǫ and Dettah reopened after being closed since Sept. 13. On Wednesday, students in two classes from the N.J. Macpherson School were sent home after they were exposed to a COVID-19 case in their classrooms. They will return to remote learning for the next 10 days.

Last Friday, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola eased the gathering restrictions in the capital area and the territory's vaccine passport program took effect, allowing non-essential businesses like bars and restaurants to have more customers.

The previous day, health authorities expanded the list of people eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose to include Yellowknife residents 50 and over, and all other territorial residents who are 40 and over.