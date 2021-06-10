N.W.T. health officials to take your COVID-19 questions on Trailbreaker

The N.W.T.'s chief public health officer, Dr. Kami Kandola, and Scott Robertson, executive co-lead of the Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority's COVID-19 operations, will take your questions on The Trailbreaker Thursday at 7:10 a.m.

Tune in here, on our CBC NWT Facebook page or on CBC North Radio One.

To pose your questions, call Talkback at 867-920-5449 or 1-866-271-9957.

The phone-in comes as Yellowknife, Behchokǫ̀ and Whatì are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks, with cases climbing daily.

Territorial statistics from Tuesday indicate there are 121 active cases in Yellowknife, 29 in Behchokǫ̀ and 20 in Whatì.

The phone-in also comes as Yellowknife grapples with both a COVID-19 outbreak and a collapse of services for the city's large population of people experiencing homelessness.

Kandola first declared an outbreak in that community on Sept. 7. On Tuesday, she said more than 70 people who are underhoused, or who work in the sector, have COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Sahtu is emerging from a COVID-19 outbreak. On Tuesday, the territory reported 10 active cases in the region after hitting a peak of 249 on Aug. 30.