WATCH: N.W.T. gov't set to update COVID-19 self-isolation rules
Premier Caroline Cochrane and Dr. Kami Kandola, the territory’s chief public health officer, will give an update on self-isolation requirements on Thursday. Watch it live here.
Watch the news conference here at at 11:15 a.m. MT Thursday
The Northwest Territories government is giving an update on self-isolation requirements.
Premier Caroline Cochrane and Dr. Kami Kandola, the territory's chief public health officer, will hold a news conference on Thursday at 11:15 a.m. MT.
There were three active COVID-19 cases and 66 recovered as of Thursday. These numbers include cases in residents and non-residents.
Currently, anyone arriving in the N.W.T. must self-isolate for 14 days, with few exceptions, and most must self-isolate in Fort Smith, Hay River, Inuvik or Yellowknife. The self-isolation rules differ for essential workers.
You can watch the update live on our website here or on the CBC North Facebook page.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.