WATCH: N.W.T. gov't set to update COVID-19 self-isolation rules

The Northwest Territories government is giving an update on self-isolation requirements.

Premier Caroline Cochrane and Dr. Kami Kandola, the territory's chief public health officer, will hold a news conference on Thursday at 11:15 a.m. MT.

There were three active COVID-19 cases and 66 recovered as of Thursday. These numbers include cases in residents and non-residents.

Currently, anyone arriving in the N.W.T. must self-isolate for 14 days, with few exceptions, and most must self-isolate in Fort Smith, Hay River, Inuvik or Yellowknife. The self-isolation rules differ for essential workers.

