N.W.T. government to provide a wildfire update at 6 p.m. Thursday

Government staff will take questions from the media about the wildfire situation in the Northwest Territories.

The N.W.T. government will give an update on the ongoing response to the wildfire at 6 p.m. MT on Thursday.

Scroll down for our live updates.

On Thursday, the City of Yellowknife announced on Facebook that several flights and evacuees were coming back to the city that day. They've also asked for volunteers to pick up people from the airport as they are expecting a lot of people to return.

Shelters for underhoused individuals also began preparations and are expecting to welcome clients starting Thursday.

Most essential workers started returning home Monday and Tuesday.

A re-entry plan for Hay River is also expected to be announced later this week. In an update sent Thursday, the town said that the dates for re-entry will not be confirmed until early next week once the unfavourable weather conditions this weekend have passed.

