N.W.T. government suing contractors for Fort Good Hope seniors centre

The Northwest Territories Housing Corporation is suing a manufacturing company and consultant hired for the Fort Good Hope seniors centre, claiming the contractors constructed a building unsuitable for occupants and the consulting company misrepresented its qualifications.

The Fort Good Hope seniors centre welcomed occupants last month — more than two years after an official opening where no seniors ever moved in. The housing corporation has said the significant delays have put the project over its initial $3.5 million budget but, due to the ongoing lawsuit, couldn't say by how much.

The suit is against Energy Wall and Building Products Ltd., and consulting company Becker Elzein and Associates Ltd. for damages resulting from alleged negligence and breach of contract. The defendants deny any wrongdoing.

In a statement of claim filed in February, the housing corporation details a saga involving seven different contractors and subcontractors over an eight-year period.

On June 8, 2015, the territory hired Fort Good Hope construction company Tee Jay Contracting Inc. to design and build the facility.

The N.W.T.'s Architects Act requires that a building like the seniors centre — one that exceeds 600 square metres — have architectural drawings stamped by a licensed N.W.T. architect.

Tee Jay subcontracted Guy Architects Ltd. to produce those drawings, but in 2016 the relationship between the two companies, along with another subcontractor hired to perform construction and engineering work, deteriorated and both companies stopped providing services to Tee Jay's. Guy Architects revoked its stamped architectural drawings.

According to the statement of claim, the housing corporation spent the next several months attempting to bring the project "back on track" and have Guy Architects reinstate its stamped drawings, which the company declined to do.

Fire marshal finds 'numerous' violations in finished building

In 2018, the housing corporation removed Tee Jay from the job and replaced it with the defendants: Yellowknife construction company Energy Wall and Building Products Ltd., and Alberta-based consulting firm Becker Elzein and Associates Ltd. (Becker).

Becker was slated to replace Guy Architects as the architect of record and obtain approval from the office of the fire marshal as required, according to the housing corporation.

Court documents claim that the scope of work with the defendants was initially just the exterior of the building, but eventually expanded to include the entire facility.

In its reply, Energy Wall denies that the scope of work was expanded to include the entire building.

The housing corporation's filings say that over the next few years, Energy Wall built the facility while Becker made site visits to inspect the work. In December 2020, Becker declared the building "substantially complete." The housing corporation said it held a grand opening for the facility in February 2021 based on that finding.

Six days after that opening, the office of the fire marshal wrote to say it hadn't received stamped drawings for the facility. Around the same time, the housing corporation claims it discovered that Becker is not licensed as an architect in the Northwest Territories and unable to provide stamped drawings as a result.

In March 2021, the office of the fire marshal conducted a fire-safety inspection and identified "numerous" violations of both the territorial Fire Prevention Act and the National Building Code of Canada.

The housing corporation hired Stantec Architecture Ltd. to investigate. Stantec confirmed the office of the fire marshal's findings and noted missing structural beams, improper fire separation between rooms and walls that jeopardize the building's structural integrity.

Defendants deny negligence and breach of contract

The housing corporation claims most of the building's "deficiencies" are from Energy Wall and Becker's work. It adds that there were some deficiencies from before the two defendants came onto the project but that Becker and Energy Wall made fixing those issues more difficult and costly than necessary.

"To remedy the deficiencies, partial demolition of the Multiplex was required," reads the statement of claim.

The housing corporation claims that both companies were negligent and breached their contracts, and is seeking damages for costs it took on to their work. The court documents do not identify a figure for how much those damages are.

Both Becker and Energy Wall deny the allegations.

The housing corporation hired Stantec to replace Becker as the architect and engineer of record, and Northern Industrial Inc. as the general contractor. The building was completed in June.

Housing proposed that the case be tried in Yellowknife; no date has been set.