N.W.T. government introduces new programs during mid-week legislative session

N.W.T. ministers took Tuesday's mid-week session to introduce some new programs, before a busy few days.

Caroline Wawzonek, the N.W.T.'s minister of Industry, Tourism and Investment, tabled a five-year strategy for the territory's film sector.

The goal is to grow the territory's film industry into a "nationally competitive and sustainable economic sector," Wawzonek said in her statement.

The way they will do that, according to the report, is to review key funding programs, like the SEED program. They are also committed to creating more training for crews and film sets, to create more jobs in the N.W.T.'s film industry.

The announcement comes on the same day as the launch of a producer incentive program that helps creatives at the beginning of their film projects to "develop professional quality, commercial-ready projects" within the territory.

The film industry contributed $9.27 million to the N.W.T.'s economy in 2018.

Tlicho highway project 'on schedule'

Diane Archie, minister of Infrastructure, said the territory will be spending $110 million on highway repairs this summer as a way to "build back stronger" from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Investments and improvements in transportation … is one area we know we can have positive impacts on our economy," Archie said in her minister's statement.

Diane Archie, minister of Infrastructure. (Mario De Ciccio/Radio-Canada)

The biggest of the projects is the Tlicho Highway, a two-lane road that will connect Highway 3 to the access road in Whati. This summer, constructions crews will be surfacing the last 52 kilometres of the highway and building one more bridge.

Archie said the project is on schedule to be finished by the fall.

'Immersive' secondment program in the works

Wawzonek also introduced a new secondment program between the territory and Indigenous governments.

Ten two-way "immersive" placements will be run every year so employees of both levels of government can better understand how the other works.

The goal of the program, Wawzonek said, is to provide more opportunities for people in both governments to "exchange ideas, deepen relationships and build greater trust."

Wawzonek didn't say what the program would include, nor how much it would cost the territory to put it on.

Review of economic recovery bill set for Wednesday

The rest of the week is set to be quite busy for members. On Wednesday, they will be reviewing the N.W.T.'s economic recovery plan.

Premier Caroline Cochrane tabled the 40-page document Monday in the legislature. The report committed the territory to some limited actions, like reviewing housing corporation policies, lobbying the CRTC's regulation on internet pricing and creating an advisory table for the territory's non-profit sector.

Still, the plan is light on detail about how the territory's economy will actually recover post-COVID-19 pandemic.

Members are also getting ready for a COVID-19 public session Thursday night with Dr. Kami Kandola, the N.W.T.'s chief public health officer.

The meeting comes as the territory is getting ready to release the long-awaited revised Emerging Wisely plan.

Since last April, the territory has been in Stage 2 of the re-opening plan, which means some restrictions are still in place on outdoor gatherings like assemblies, funerals and traditional games.