N.W.T. officials quash rumours about Inuvik COVID-19 case

The government of the Northwest Territories has quashed rumours that have been circulating about the positive COVID-19 case in Inuvik, and that person's adherence to public health protocols.

"We have not received any indications self-isolation protocols were not followed by anyone," wrote Mike Westwick, the manager of COVID Communications with the government of the Northwest Territories, in an email to CBC.

The government said last week that the person who had tested positive in Inuvik had arrived in town on Oct. 10, after travelling by road from Alberta. The presumptive positive case was confirmed earlier this week.

The territorial government said that the person immediately self-isolated upon arrival in accordance with public health protocols.

However, stories began swirling in town that that might have not been the case. Some residents contacted CBC about rumours.

Contact investigation was thorough

In the statement, Westwick wrote that the public health authority completed a thorough contact investigation and didn't identify any risk for contacts in the Inuvik case.

He wrote that any contacts that are at risk, would be contacted by public health professionals.

Territorial officials say rumours can end up creating more harm.

"They create stigma which can make people feel less safe in accessing health care, or seeking support during the pandemic," Westwick said.

"Furthermore, they make individuals feel less safe, make the community feel less safe, and take up valuable public health resources."