N.W.T. government bans indoor gatherings, gives strict new orders on physical distancing

The Northwest Territories government is giving new orders around gatherings, business closures, and physical distancing as the territory heads into a long weekend.

The chief public health officer is officially banning all indoor gatherings effective Saturday.

In a Friday release, the government defined these gatherings as when "any amount of people get together in the same indoor space" when they don't live together.

Health Minister Diane Thom spoke at a press conference on Friday, saying "the public health measures will get stronger before they let up", adding the territory is setting up some of the strongest protections against the spread of COVID-19 in Canada.

She said there is now legal weight behind these measures, and will be enforced the territory's new compliance task force.

Here are the gathering guidelines:

No visitors inside any home.

Limited time spent inside the living space of someone you are caring for.

Parties must be cancelled.

Funerals are not allowed, though burials with immediate family are allowed.

If you're on the land, you must only go with people you live with. Also, your tent must follow the same rules as a house, no visitors.

As for gatherings outside, these are allowed for up to ten people if they follow physical distancing protocol — at least two meters — the entire time.

The same rules apply to going on walks with friends, you may go but you must keep two metres apart. You must also maintain these distancing guidelines while out in public.

Organizations, municipal governments, NGOs, and professional associations are being asked to cancel events that are "coming up soon."

Dr. Kami Kandola is also making formal orders for certain businesses to close, "because they are unable or unlikely to maintain proper social (physical) distancing."

These businesses are broken down into three categories: Red = must close, Yellow = if you can maintain distance and aren't high-risk, you can remain open and Green = must stay open "to protect public health."

Red businesses include:

Tour operators, bottle depots, gyms and fitness centres, museums and art galleries, bars and nightclubs, theatres, movie theatres, dine-in areas in restaurants, and personal service establishments where physical distancing "is not possible" like hair salons, spas and barbershops.

Yellow businesses include:

Takeout, drive-through, and delivery restaurants, corner stores, and large retail stores.

Green businesses include:

Grocery stores, gas bars, banks, pharmacies and liquor stores.

New orders for mining, oil and gas companies

Every mining worker is now to follow 14 days of physical distancing before returning to the work site and they must also report any symptoms.

"This includes all southern transient workers and local employees. They will be screened and temperature checked before they return to site," the release states.

"Employees must also self-monitor closely and immediately report any sign of symptoms."

The release states these measures will mitigate workers' risk of getting COVID-19, and ensure anyone with signs of symptoms "is screened out before travelling to the worksite."

The government says mining and oil and gas companies have worked closely with public health officials to implement many of these measures already.

Industry, Tourism and Investment Minister Katrina Nokleby said it is time to ramp up government action.

"The situation is evolving quickly across Canada, which is why these additional measures are needed," she said.

Kandola is establishing additional measures "to protect N.W.T. residents from the risks of having a southern transient workforce entering the territory."

Employers at these companies are now expected to "establish and ensure compliance with [physical] distancing protocols for all employees at the worksite when they are not working or eating meals."

Case-by-case enforcement

Kandola said the limitations are necessary to contain the spread of the virus and enforcement will be on a case-by-case basis.

"I do recognize this is going to be a huge adjustment. It is not lost on me that this will impact mental health," she said.

"We're looking at level of risk from low to high. It depends on the risk to the public."

The levels that are low risk will be met with education and warning, higher risk will be enforced with stronger measures, said Kandola.