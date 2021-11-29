N.W.T. gov't somewhat reopened Hwy 7 border with B.C.

The Northwest Territories government is somewhat reopening the Highway 7 border with B.C. near Fort Liard, N.W.T.

As of Tuesday, travellers will now be able to cross the borders on Mondays between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., and on Fridays between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

"The change in hours of operation at the Highway 7 border crossing is one in a series of changes leading to an eventual full reopening of the B.C./N.W.T. border crossing," it says in a government a news release.

It said N.W.T. residents entering the territory have to submit a self-isolation plan within 24 hours of entering the territory, while non-residents have to provide their plan at the border.

The border was closed to non-essential traffic on March 21, 2020. In June, 2020, the government reopened it at scheduled times for people crossing into B.C. but it remained closed to enter the N.W.T.

In January, the N.W.T. government said the gate at the border crossing would be open by appointment only.

The territorial government said it worked with leadership in nearby Fort Liard and made the change because the local vaccination rate in the community reached 80 per cent on Nov. 22.

Fort Liard went through a COVID-19 outbreak last January. Six cases were identified in the community of just over 550, and it was put under a two-week containment order.