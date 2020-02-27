N.W.T. gov't matching up to $150K in donations for flood relief, says minister

The territorial government will be matching up to $150,000 in donations to the United Way to help support N.W.T. residents impacted by flooding, according to Municipal and Community Affairs Minister Shane Thompson.

Thompson made the comments in an interview with CBC on Wednesday afternoon. The territorial government confirmed the details in a press release shortly after.

Speaking by phone from Fort Simpson, he said that he has been in daily contact with local officials in Hay River as they grapple with extensive flooding, but has not yet visited the town in person.

"We're very supportive and we're trying to help the community the best we can," said Thompson.

Unprecedented floodwaters have forced residents living in Vale Island, West Channel and Paradise Gardens to flee their homes, with the full extent of damage still to be determined.

Renewed disaster assistance policy coming soon

Thompson also said that a renewed disaster assistance policy would be brought forward to cabinet tomorrow.

Many leaders and community members have called for clarity and changes to the policy, arguing that the process was slow and did not provide adequate reimbursement.

Thompson was unable to confirm what exactly will be changed or when the renewed policy will be implemented.

Speaking to residents currently grappling with the collective trauma of flooding, Thompson acknowledged that many are anxious.

"People want to, you know, see what's happening, but please be safe and listen to the local community and [emergency management organization] as they move forward," said Thompson.