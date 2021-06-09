N.W.T. health officials issue boil-water advisory for Behchokǫ

Public health officials are urging residents in Behchokǫ̀, N.W.T., to boil drinking water for at least one minute.

The advisory comes following mechanical problems at the community's water treatment plant. In a news release the Department of Health and Social Services said the problems led to turbid — cloudy — water being distributed. The advisory applies to both piped and trucked water.

Officials say no illnesses have been reported, but the boil-water advisory is being issued as a precaution.

All water used for drinking, infant formula, food preparation or brushing teeth should be brought to a boil before use. Water for bathing does not need to be boiled, but the department urged people not to swallow any water while bathing.

Bottled water, or water that has been treated by distillation or reverse osmosis is also safe to consume, the department said. Water passed through activated carbon filters, like Brita filters, is not safe.