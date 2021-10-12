People in the N.W.T. can now get proof of vaccination online

In an effort to be consistent with federal government requirements, the government of the Northwest Territories is updating its proof of vaccination credential and making it available for territorial residents online.

In a news release Tuesday, the N.W.T. government said residents can access the self-serve online form immediately and download their proof of vaccination credential.

"The format is standardized to allow for it to be used across the country," the release reads.

Previously, residents were asked to apply for proof of vaccination via email, and then pick up a paper copy in person several business days later.

The proof of vaccination will include the name of the resident along with their date of birth and the dates and description of the vaccines they have received.

"This credential contains your personal health information and should be kept private unless you need to demonstrate your vaccination status," the release states.

N.W.T. Health Minister Julie Green said the territorial government has been working closely with its territorial and provincial counterparts, as well as the federal government, to develop the Canada-wide proof of vaccination credential.

"This new way to access your COVID-19 vaccination health record is fast, easy, and secure. I encourage everyone to use the self-serve online form," said Green.