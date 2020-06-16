Territory rolls out newly minted committee to take on economic recovery discussions

The Northwest Territories minister of industry, tourism and investment will be taking a step back on discussions around economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead, she says her job will be to "listen" to the territory's newest committee — the business advisory council.

Minister Katrina Nokleby made the comments in a written statement on Tuesday.

"The business advisory council will be the forum for these discussions — from the immediate needs of economic relief to the longer-term strategic actions and investments needed for recovery," her statement read in part.

"My role in future meetings will be to listen. The council will report independently on its work, priorities and recommendations, and I look forward to receiving this input."

She also wrote that as the territory moves toward economic recovery, it will be "critical" that the "experience, talent, and resources" of the N.W.T.'s private sector have input on government decision making.

The council will be the first of three, she said, and it will work alongside the health and social sector advisory council and the Indigenous community advisory council, as part of the territory's Emerging Wisely reopening plan.

Jenni Bruce from the Northwest Territories Chamber of Commerce and Paul Gruner, president of Det'on Cho Corporation, are to serve as the committee's co-chairs.

The committee met for the first time on June 6.