N.W.T. gov't asks all non-essential employees in Yellowknife area to work from home for next two weeks

The N.W.T.'s Office of the Chief Public Health Officer (OCPHO) is asking all non-essential employees in Behchokǫ̀, Dettah, Ndilǫ and Yellowknife to work from home for the next two weeks as it tries to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the area and protect the healthcare system.

The office reported Wednesday night there are 73 active cases in Yellowknife, an increase of nine from the previous day.

Dr. Kami Kandola, the territory's chief public health officer, issued a 14-day public health order Wednesday morning that re-imposes limits on gatherings and shuts down some indoor activities in the area to manage the growing number of cases.

The N.W.T. government said all its non-essential employees will begin working remotely for the duration of the public health order beginning Thursday morning.

Overall N.W.T. case count decreases

The overall COVID-19 case count in the territory decreased slightly over the past day. The OCPHO said in a Wednesday night news release that there are 110 active cases in the territory, compared to 114 on Tuesday.

In addition to the 73 in Yellowknife, there are 17 active cases in Fort Good Hope, eight in Tulita, five in Norman Wells, three in Deline, two in Fort Providence and one each in Gameti and Behchokǫ̀.

There were 18 new cases reported Wednesday across the territory. Overall, the N.W.T. has seen 413 cases, of which 302 have been resolved.