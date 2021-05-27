Skip to Main Content
N.W.T. gov't has spent a fraction of its emergency flood money

As of Sept. 30, the N.W.T. government had spent just $6 million of more than $31 million in emergency funding it approved last June to help victims of the spring’s severe flooding. It also has contracts in place to spend another $20 million of the funding.

Roughly 700 residents of Fort Simpson, N.W.T. (pictured) evacuated the community last May due to severe flooding. According to a document tabled in the Legislative Assembly Wednesday, only $6 million of a $31 million special warrant for flood recovery had been spent, as of Sept. 30. (Mario De Ciccio/CBC)

As of Sept. 30, the N.W.T. government had spent just $6 million of more than $31 million in emergency funding it rushed through in June to help victims of last spring's severe flooding.

The figure was released in a document tabled in the N.W.T. Legislative Assembly Wednesday.

In June, the territorial government approved a special warrant of $31 million for the Department of Municipal and Community Affairs so it could help community governments, residents and small businesses in Jean Marie River, Fort Simpson, Fort Good Hope, Aklavik, Hay River, and parts of Fort Resolution recover and rebuild after widespread flooding.

The government can recommend a special warrant in cases where "unforeseen" spending is "urgently and immediately required." The N.W.T. commissioner approved the special warrant because the Legislative Assembly was not due to sit again until October.

While the department has spent just $6 million from the fund, it has contracts in place to spend another $20 million, according to the document.

The department expects to use the entire fund by March 31, 2021. 

Any unspent money from the special warrant will lapse after that date.

