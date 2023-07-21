N.W.T. Fire issues wildfire warning for people between Behchokǫ̀ and Yellowknife

If you have a cabin or home between kilometres 260 and 300 on Highway 3, the N.W.T. government says you should be ready to leave on short notice.

A wildfire is still burning 10 kilometres north of the highway between Yellowknife and Behchokǫ̀, and N.W.T. Fire expects shifting winds to push it toward the road Friday.

In an update posted to Facebook late Thursday night, N.W.T. Fire said its team is concerned the fire could grow significantly to the south. That could impact cabins and homeowners in the area, and make it very difficult to see on the highway.

It added there is no risk fo Behchokǫ̀ or Yellowknife right now.

The territory's fire crews are working to put up sprinklers on vulnerable cabins and homes, and N.W.T. Fire said air tankers have been working on the south end of the fire to slow it down.

It suggested people in the area should have an emergency kit and essential belongings packed in case they need to leave quickly.

The fire had burned about 14,340 hectares at last measurement.