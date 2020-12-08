N.W.T. public health emergency extended for 19th time

N.W.T. Health and Social Services Minister Julie Green is extending the territory-wide public health emergency until Dec. 22 on the advice of the Chief Public Health Officer, the government announced in a news release Tuesday.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated considerably across Canada in recent weeks as the country's caseload surged to its highest point in the pandemic," the release states.

The public health emergency allows the government to respond to needs for personal protective equipment, isolation space, enforcement and travel checkpoints during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It also gives the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer the ability to create and enforce public health orders.

This is the 19th time the government of the Northwest Territories has extended the two-week emergency response.

Moderna vaccine preferred by N.W.T.

The Northwest Territories has had 15 confirmed cases in total, all of which have since recovered, according to the government's latest statistics on its website.

The territory has conducted 7,926 COVID-19 tests. Of those, 7,911 came back negative and 36 are pending.

On Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said territorial residents would be among those to be inoculated with the first 3 million doses, which are expected in the beginning of 2021. He said the first 3 million doses would be a mix of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

That day, Green posted on Facebook that the territorial government preferred the Moderna vaccine to the Pfizer one for the Northwest Territories "because it is easier to move and store in northern communities."