N.W.T. extends public health order for Tuktoyaktuk another 10 days

N.W.T. health officials are extending the public health order they issued for Tuktoyaktuk for another 10 days, citing the growing number of COVID-19 cases.

"The evidence suggests that the community has not yet reached the peak of the wave of infections in the community," a Tuesday news release from the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer (OCPHO) said.

As of Monday, the OCPHO reported 99 active cases in the community of about 1,000 people. The first four cases in the community were reported Nov. 8.

The public health order was originally issued Nov. 9 for 10 days. It has now been extended until at least Nov. 29, at 11:59 p.m.

The order puts limits on indoor and outdoor gatherings, and makes wearing masks indoors mandatory. Non-essential businesses and organizations must remain closed while students attend school online. At the same time, non-essential travel in and out of the community is not recommended.

The release stated health officials expect "this extension will allow for the number of active COVID-19 infections to decrease and the risk of further community spread to drop."

Officials are also encouraging people in the community who test positive for COVID-19 and live with others, to use the isolation centre at Mangilaluk School "to protect their family or friends from further spread of COVID-19."

Kids back to school in Inuvik, where cases are stabilizing

In Inuvik, health officials are extending the current public health order until at least Nov. 22, but are also altering it to allow students to return to in-class learning as of Nov. 18.

However, extracurricular activities for children under the age of 12 are not allowed because they are considered too high risk.

Cases are stabilizing in Inuvik, prompting N.W.T. health officials to allow students to return to school beginning Nov. 18. Extracurricular activities for children under 12 are still not allowed. (Mackenzie Scott/CBC)

Officials said they're making the changes because cases are not rising as quickly in the community as they did at the start of the outbreak.

The OCPHO reported 23 active cases in Inuvik on Nov. 12, and 20 cases Monday.