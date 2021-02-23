N.W.T. expands 2nd dose recipients in Yellowknife, announces final schedule in other communities

Beginning March 1, second dose COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Yellowknife will be open to residents who received their first dose between Jan. 23 and 30.

In a Tuesday email to media, the N.W.T. Health and Social Services Authority said it added appointments to the Yellowknife vaccine clinic to include this group. Until now, second doses had only been available to people who had received their dose between Jan. 7 and 22.

"This now means that [Yellowknife] vaccination appointments are open to anyone who got their first shot before Jan. 30th and priority groups ," the email said.

The health authority is asking residents to book their appointment online and if they're unable to do so, they can call public health at 767-9120.

Clinics schedule in remote communities finalized

The email also said the health authority finalized a schedule for vaccine clinics in all of the territory's communities.

The latest vaccine clinics in communities outside of Yellowknife are open to residents who are getting their second dose and to any resident who is 18 and older wishing to get their first dose.

The communities that were included in the schedule Tuesday are:

Fort Resolution, on March 4 and 5;

Fort Liard, on March 4, 5 and 6 at the community hall;

Norman Wells, on March 2, 3 and 4;

Fort Good Hope, on March 8 and 9.

"If anything changes it will be documented in it in the update notes," read the email.

"[T]his ... should allow all residents who received a first dose to plan for their second and many residents in remote communities to get a second chance at a first dose."