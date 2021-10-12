N.W.T. declares two COVID-19 outbreaks, issues a dozen public exposure notices in Yellowknife

The N.W.T.'s chief public health officer is declaring two COVID-19 outbreaks in Yellowknife.

Dr. Kami Kandola said in a news release Tuesday that two COVID-19 cases have been detected at both the Yellowknife Montessori School's preschool location at 5212 52 Street, and the Yellowknife Women's Centre at 5610 Franklin Ave.

An outbreak is declared at a workplace or an institution when more than one person has COVID-19 at the site.

While Yellowknife Public Health is following up with known contacts at both locations, the N.W.T. Office of the Chief Public Officer (OCPHO) is asking anyone who thinks they may have been exposed at either of the locations at the following dates and times, to isolate immediately and contact public health at 767-9120 to arrange for testing.

For the preschool:

Monday, Oct. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 6, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The women's centre dates are from Thursday Oct. 7 to Monday, Oct. 11, during the day only.

The OCPHO said in the release it will not close licensed day cares "if there is an ability to contain the outbreak on site through effective contact tracing."

It said childcare is an essential service and that children remain at low risk of severe symptoms of COVID-19. However, they can transmit the virus to "each other and at home."

The release stated there have been 202 cases of COVID-19 in children under 12 in the N.W.T. since the start of August.

Health clinic joins list of public exposure sites

The OCPHO also issued a dozen new exposure notices for locations in Yellowknife.

They include specific dates and times at the Post Office, several grocery stores and the Yellowknife Primary Care Clinic downtown.