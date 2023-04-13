N.W.T. health officials warn of long-lasting drug mixed with fentanyl, found in Fort Simpson

Dr. Kami Kandola, the N.W.T.'s chief public health officer, is warning residents after her office detected flubromazepam in a local fentanyl supply.

According to a public health advisory, the drug was detected in Fort Simpson.

Flubromazepam, also known as "liquid Xanax", is a benzodiazepine and slows brain activity.

"The difference with fentanyl containing flubromazepam, is that the user may not be aware they are also ingesting a benzodiazepine and the effects may last longer or be more potent, and naloxone will not be as effective," reads the advisory.

Signs someone has taken the drug include excessive drowsiness, the inability to follow conversation and even partial amnesia.

Other symptoms outlined in the advisory include:

Prolonged sedation

Loss of consciousness

Difficulty breathing

Or very slow, shallow breathing

The peak of the drug's effects happen about five hours after use and again eight hours after use.

"Observations show that flubromazepam, when used in combination with other depressants such as opioids or alcohol, can cause serious physical and psychological harm," reads the advisory.

It also warns that naloxone will not reverse the effects of a benzodiazepine overdose. However, health officials still say residents should administer naloxone if someone is showing signs of an overdose as it may reverse the effects if they took opioids.

Some symptoms of opioid overdose include:

Slow or silent breathing

Blue lips and/or nails

Person is not moving

Person may be choking

Gurgling or snoring sounds

Severe sleepiness

Skin feels cold and clammy

Naloxone kits are available at all N.W.T. hospitals, health centres and pharmacies.

The Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act also protects people involved in an overdose from drug possession charges.