N.W.T. officials announce shortened self-isolation requirement for fully vaccinated residents

Northwest Territories officials say fully vaccinated residents won't have to isolate for the full 14 days when returning to the territory from elsewhere in Canada.

Once fully vaccinated residents have completed the first eight days of isolation after returning from domestic travel, they can take an approved test on or after the eighth day and if negative, they no longer need to isolate.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola says person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the second dose of an mRNA vaccine, such as the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or one dose of Johnson & Johnson's Janssen vaccine.

Kandola made the announcement at a news conference on Wednesday with Premier Caroline Cochrane, along with Health Minister Julie Green and Territorial Medical Director, Dr. AnneMarie Pegg.

Data for people's vaccine intake is available in their electronic medical record, Kandola said.

Returning travellers will have to wear a mask in public spaces for the remainder of the 14 days after entering the territory and return to isolation if they do have symptoms.

Vaccine uptake

As well, officials said 51 per cent of eligible population in the N.W.T. have been fully vaccinated, and 63 per cent have received the first dose of the vaccine.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the territory had no active cases. However, on Monday evening, the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer announced wastewater sampled in Yellowknife signalled traces of COVID-19, and that it was "confident" that meant there was at least one undetected case in the city.