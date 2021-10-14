N.W.T. premier, health minister and chief public health officer to provide COVID-19 update

Premier Caroline Cochrane, Health Minister Julie Green and Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola will provide an update on COVID-19 in the territory this afternoon at 3 p.m.

Watch it live here, on CBC North's Facebook page or tune in to CBC North Radio One.

The territory has been going through its worst outbreak since the start of the pandemic. It hit a peak of 460 active cases last Thursday. Yesterday, the territory reported 356 cases. The N.W.T. still has the highest rate of active COVID-19 cases in the country, almost double the rate of Saskatchewan, which has the second highest.

More than 90 per cent of the cases are in the Yellowknife area, including Dettah and Ndilǫ, and in Behchokǫ, where additional public health measures are in place to contain the spread of the disease.

Schools have been closed in Yellowknife, Dettah and Ndilǫ since Sept. 13 and strict gathering restrictions are in place, limiting indoor gatherings to 10 people, including for non-essential businesses and organizations, and outdoor gatherings to 25. In Behchokǫ, a containment order restricting travel to and from the community remains in place.

The N.W.T. government set up a program to offer up to $5,000 in funding to businesses affected by the restrictions, to pay for ongoing operating costs.

Since the start of the pandemic, 53 N.W.T. COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized. Of those, 49 are associated with the current Delta variant outbreak. Sixteen people have been treated in the ICU and nine have died.