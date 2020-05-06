N.W.T. government unveils COVID-19 vaccination strategy

The Northwest Territories has laid out its plans for distributing COVID-19 vaccines across the territory, releasing its vaccination strategy Tuesday afternoon.

The strategy, titled Immunity for our Communities, includes information on populations prioritized to receive doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, as well as plans for how the vaccine will be distributed into the territory's communities.

Those classified as the highest risk residents will receive the vaccine beginning in January, with the rest of the population receiving vaccinations starting in March. Risk factors include:

Those over the age of 60, particular those in long-term care facilities or shared living environments;

Those with existing chronic diseases and comorbidities, including lung, kidney, or heart disease;

Those with a higher likelihood of transmitting COVID-19 to people at high risk, including frontline health care workers and those who work with high risk vulnerable populations;

Resident workers who regularly work out of territory or with out of territory workers at work camps; and

Residents who live in remote communities.

In order to deliver the vaccine to communities, the territory will deploy mobile vaccine teams made up of up to eight health care providers and support staff. Local health staff will be available to provide information before immunization clinics begin in most cases.

When possible, according to the document, translators and interpreters will be used to ensure that information is available to speakers of the territory's Indigenous languages.

The Northwest Territories received 7,200 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 28. The government stored the vaccines at Stanton Territorial Hospital in Yellowknife as it finalized plans to roll it out across the territory.

On Dec. 31, residents and staff at two long-term care facilities, one in Yellowknife and one in Behchokǫ̀, were the first to receive the vaccine in the N.W.T.

Premier Caroline Cochrane, Health and Social Services Minister Julie Green and the N.W.T.'s Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Kami Kandola, will hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m. MT, offering details and answering questions about the vaccination plan.

The news conference will be streamed live here and on the CBC North Facebook page.

By the end of March 2021, the N.W.T. expects to receive 51,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine. That amount is enough to immunize 75 per cent of the adult population.

If that number of vaccines is inadequate for all adults who would like to receive one, the plan states that all other eligible adults will receive a vaccine by the end of 2021.

The plan also hints at the rollback of travel and gathering restrictions related to the pandemic, once the vaccine has been delivered.

The territory's restrictions "have been instrumental in the protection of the public but have taken a toll on residents of the N.W.T.," it reads. "Following vaccine delivery, the restrictions will be reviewed and adjusted to reflect the risk level."

The plan also notes that it will be important for residents to continue to practice protective measures like physical distancing, staying home when you are sick, and wearing a mask, even once vaccines are delivered.

Health officials left territory during holidays

On Monday, CBC News learned two top N.W.T. health officials spent the holidays outside the territory.

The deputy minister of health, Bruce Cooper, went to Newfoundland to spend time with his wife and children, who live there, according to Health Minister Julie Green. At the same time, the head of the COVID-19 secretariat, associate deputy minister Russell Neudorf, travelled to Kelowna, B.C., with his wife to be with their three university-aged children at a home the family has there.

The revelations came on the heels of several federal and provincial elected officials, as well as political staff, disclosing they had travelled outside the country during the holidays.

In November, Premier Cochrane and Dr. Kandola had urged residents to stay in place over the holidays.

Case count remains stable

According to the territorial government's website, as of Jan. 4, there have been 24 cases of COVID-19 in the territory since the pandemic began.

All 24 people have recovered from the disease.