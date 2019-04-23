N.W.T. chief medical officer of health gives update on COVID-19

A news conference is being held Friday by the Northwest Territories government and its chief medical officer of health, Dr. Kami Kandola to give an update on COVID-19.

The territory says it plans to hold these briefings each week going forward to provide an update on COVID-19 in the territory. However, it didn't specify which day of the week that might happen in the coming weeks.

The conference will start at 1 p.m. MDT. CBC will update this story with the latest details.

Earlier this month, the territory said the public health emergency was extended for the tenth time, through to Aug. 18.

Yellowknife school boards also got their reopening risk assessment plans approved by the territory, and said in letters to families that students are on track to be back in school, in-person, this fall.

On Monday, the territorial government announced two new grants for post-secondary students, as part of its COVID-19 relief measures.