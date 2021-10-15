N.W.T. health officials to take your COVID-19 questions on The Trailbreaker

The N.W.T.'s chief public health officer, Dr. Kami Kandola, and Dr. AnneMarie Pegg, the territory's medical director, will take your questions on The Trailbreaker Friday at 7:10 a.m.

The phone-in comes as the number of cases in the territory is on a downward trend. The number of cases peaked late last week at 460. On Thursday, the N.W.T. reported 376 active cases.

At a news conference Thursday, the government announced a voluntary vaccine passport program will be launched on Oct. 22. It will allow non-essential businesses and organizations in Yellowknife, Dettah and Ndilǫ and Behchokǫ̀, including restaurants and bars, to have more people in their establishments.

Until then, however, Kandola said she will be extending the gathering restrictions in place for Yellowknife, Dettah and Ndilǫ, and the containment order for Behchokǫ̀, where the majority of the territory's COVID-19 cases are.

Kandola said if the number of cases continues to go down, as is expected, she will issue a territory-wide public health order on Oct. 22 outlining how the vaccine passport program can be used by non-essential businesses and organizations to increase their capacity.

Kandola also said she expects to allow schools, which have been closed since Sept. 13, to reopen in the four communities on Oct. 25.