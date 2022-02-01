Outbreak notice issued for Inuvik hospital, Yellowknife school

There are two new outbreak sites in the N.W.T., according to an update on the Northwest Territories government website.

One is at the Inuvik Regional Hospital's long-term care unit. Those who were at the hospital since Jan. 29 should self monitor for symptoms, and immediately isolate if symptoms develop.

There is also an outbreak at École St. Joseph School in Yellowknife. As of Jan. 30, people who were at the school should self monitor for symptoms, and immediately isolate if symptoms develop.

People affected by either outbreak should go through the self assessment tool , arrange for testing at the testing site if applicable or use an at home test if available, the territory's website says.

Those who test positive with an at home test kit are asked to notify Protect NWT immediately.

As of Monday, there were 902 active COVID-19 cases reported by the territorial government.

As of Jan. 29, 85 per cent of N.W.T. residents aged five years and older are partially vaccinated, and 79 per cent are fully vaccinated.