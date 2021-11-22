N.W.T. COVID-19 cases drop by more than half over weekend

COVID-19 cases in the Northwest Territories dropped by more than half over the weekend.

The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer is reporting 48 cases Monday, compared to 104 on Friday. It said there were nine new cases over the weekend.

The community with the highest number of cases, Tuktoyaktuk, saw its cases drop from 85 Friday to 36 Monday.

The community of about 1,000 was the latest one in the territory to experience an outbreak of COVID-19. On Nov. 7, it started with four reported cases and peaked on Nov. 16 at 103 cases. The number of cases has been going down since then.

In Inuvik, there are two cases being reported, a drop of four since Friday.

Elsewhere in the territory, there are seven cases in Yellowknife, Dettah and Ndilǫ, one in each Behchokǫ and Norman Wells, and one new reported case in Hay River and K'atl'odeeche First Nation.