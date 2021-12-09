N.W.T. reports 1 new COVID-19 case, this time in Hay River

The N.W.T. government is reporting one new case of COVID-19 in Hay River Wednesday.

It's the only new case in the territory in the past day.

It brings the total number of cases in the N.W.T to 11, up one from Tuesday.

There remain six cases in the Yellowknife area, three in Tuktoyaktuk and one in the Dehcho region.

As of Thursday, the N.W.T. has the fourth lowest rate of COVID-19 in Canada, at 15 cases per 100,000 people, according to the government of Canada's COVID-19 website.