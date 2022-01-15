N.W.T. issues COVID-19 exposure notices in 3 communities; no new hospitalizations

The Northwest Territories' government issued COVID-19 public exposure notices Friday for three different communities and for three flights.

The number of COVID-19 cases also continued to climb in the territory Friday but no new hospitalizations or ICU admissions due to COVID-19 were reported.

There are 1,356 reported cases of COVID-19 across the territory Friday, according to the government's COVID-19 dashboard, an increase of 82 since Thursday.

Exposure notices

The territory issued public exposure notices for three flights:

All passengers on Northwestern Air flight 905 from Edmonton to Hay River on Jan. 6.

All passengers on Northwestern Air flight 510 from Yellowknife to Fort Smith on Jan. 6.

Passengers in rows 10 to 17 on Canadian North flight 5T 239 from Rankin Inlet to Yellowknife on Jan.10.

Unvaccinated passengers in the affected rows are required to isolate in place, not travel and tested on day eight, or if symptoms occur.

Fully vaccinated passengers in the affected rows are asked to self-monitor for 10 days and get tested on day four and if symptoms develop.

The territory also issued exposure notices for one location in Aklavik, three in Yellowknife and five in Fort Smith.

The exposure notices in Fort Smith include one for Aurora College, and the Grade 2 and Grade 2/3 classes at Joseph Burr Tyrrell Elementary School.

The territory said public health is following up with everyone who has been impacted at the college and school.

The territorial government also declared a workplace outbreak at the Gahcho Kué diamond mine but said it presented "little risk to the public."