Active COVID-19 cases in N.W.T. drop by 10 in Tuktoyaktuk

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Tuktoyaktuk, N.W.T. dropped by 10 on Friday, while the active case count in all other communities remained the same, according to Office of the Chief Public Health Officer (OCPHO).

Tuktoyaktuk, a community of about 1,000 in the Beaufort Delta region, is going through a COVID-19 outbreak of the disease that started almost two weeks ago.

There were four cases in the community back on Nov. 8, according to the OCPHO. That figure peaked a little more than a week later at 103 active cases, and it's been trending downward ever since.

The OCPHO reporting 85 cases in the community Friday, 10 fewer than Thursday.

In all other N.W.T. communities, the number of cases remains the same as the day before: nine in Yellowknife, Dettah and Ndilǫ, six in Inuvik, two in Behchokǫ, and one each in Norman Wells and Fort Smith.

The OCPHO said there are 104 active COVID-19 cases in the territory, compared to 114 on Thursday.

N.W.T. plan to vaccinate children 5 to 11 coming next week

Friday morning, Health Canada approved the Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine for children aged five to 11.

The N.W.T. government issued a news release stating it was ready for another vaccine roll-out in the territory.

"Further details on vaccination opportunities, including a full schedule and information on booking will be announced in the coming week," it said.