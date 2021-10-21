N.W.T. reports 34 new COVID-19 cases, Behchokǫ count back on the rise

The N.W.T. Office of the Public Health Officer reported 34 new COVID-19 cases across the territory since Tuesday and issued 17 public exposure notices.

The number of active cases in the Northwest Territories stands at 254 Wednesday, an increase of 16 from Tuesday.

The most significant increase in the number of cases is in Behchokǫ, where the OCPHO reported 68 cases, eight more than on Tuesday.

Hay River and K'atl'odeeche First Nation, for which a gathering order and a containment order were issued yesterday respectively, reported seven more cases. The region now has 31 active cases.

There are now three cases being reported in Łutsel Kʼe, compared to none Tuesday.

According to the government of the Northwest Territories daily COVID-19 update, the Łutsel Kʼe Dene School will be closed to in-person learning until further notice, at the discretion of the local district education authority.

In Yellowknife, Dettah and Ndilǫ, there are 129 cases reported, an increase of two since Tuesday.

The OCPHO is reporting 14 cases in Inuvik, six in Fort Simpson, two in each of Fort Good Hope and Whatì, and one in Fort Smith. That's the same number of cases that were reported in these communities yesterday.

Public exposure notices

The N.W.T. government said partially vaccinated and unvaccinated passengers on Air Tindi flight 8T 200 from Yellowknife to Łutsel Kʼe on Oct. 14 should isolate for 10 days and arrange to get tested for COVID-19. For passengers who are fully vaccinated, the government is asking them to self-monitor for symptoms and, should any develop, to isolate and arrange for testing.

The territorial government also issued 11 public exposure notices for locations in Yellowknife, three for locations in Fort Smith and two for locations in Hay River.

Find the full list of public exposure notices here .

The OCPHO said there have been 58 people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19 in the territory, 54 of whom are associated with the current delta variant outbreak that started in mid-August. It said 19 people have been admitted to the ICU.

It also indicated that 67 per cent of the people hospitalized were not fully vaccinated.