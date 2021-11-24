N.W.T. reports 10 new COVID-19 cases

The COVID-19 situation in N.W.T. hasn't changed much in the last 24 hours as the number of cases increased by one, to 49.

The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer reports that there are 39 cases in Tuktoyaktuk Tuesday, an increase of three since Monday.

The community of about 1,000 has been under a containment order since Nov. 9. It was initially scheduled to be in effect for 10 days but it was extended until Nov. 29.

The number of cases in Tuktoyaktuk peaked at 103 on Nov. 16 and has been going down ever since.

In Inuvik, there are two cases, as there were on Monday.

Elsewhere in the territory, there is no longer a reported case in Behchokǫ. It's the first time there hasn't been a reported case there since Sept. 7.

In Yellowknife, Dettah and Ndilǫ, there are six cases, one more than yesterday.

There remains one case in Norman Wells as well as in Hay River and K'atl'odeeche First Nation.