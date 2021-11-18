N.W.T. reports 5 new COVID-19 cases

N.W.T. health officials reported five new cases of COVID-19 in the territory Wednesday.

In the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer's daily update, it also said five active cases were removed from the case count "after further testing determined that those were not confirmed infections of COVID-19."

The number of active cases across the territory Wednesday stands at 131.

The large majority of cases remains in Tuktoyaktuk, where 101 cases are being reported Wednesday, two fewer than yesterday.

In Inuvik, 11 cases are being reported, eight fewer than on Tuesday.

The OCPHO is also reporting one new case in Norman Wells, the first case to be reported in the community since Oct. 15. It's also the first case to be reported from a community in the Sahtu region since Oct. 22 when there was one case in Fort Good Hope.

There remain 14 cases in Yellowknife, Dettah and Ndilǫ, and two in Behchokǫ.

There are now two cases being reported in Fort Smith, one more than there was on Tuesday.