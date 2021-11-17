Skip to Main Content
N.W.T. COVID-19 cases holding steady

There are 139 active cases of COVID-19 in the Northwest Territories, with 103 of them in the hamlet of Tuktoyaktuk. It’s an increase of three across the territory and four in Tuktoyaktuk since Monday.

The virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in a lab. There are 139 active cases of COVID-19 in the Northwest Territories Tuesday, an increase of three since Monday. (NIAID-RML/Reuters)

Seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Northwest Territories Tuesday. There are now 139 active cases in the territory, with 103 of them in the hamlet of Tuktoyaktuk.

Four of the new cases were reported in Tuktoyaktuk. Active active cases in Inuvik decreased by one, to 19, since Monday.

Earlier Tuesday, the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer extended the public health orders in both Tuktoyaktuk and Inuvik. The deputy chief public health officer said in a news release cases had not yet peaked in Tuktoyaktuk but that they are stabilizing in Inuvik.

While the public health order was extended in Inuvik, it was also altered to allow students to start attending school in person again, beginning Nov. 18.

Elsewhere in the territory, there are 14 cases reported in Yellowknife, Dettah and Ndilǫ, two in Behchokǫ and one in Fort Smith.

