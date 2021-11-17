N.W.T. COVID-19 cases holding steady

Seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Northwest Territories Tuesday. There are now 139 active cases in the territory, with 103 of them in the hamlet of Tuktoyaktuk.

Four of the new cases were reported in Tuktoyaktuk. Active active cases in Inuvik decreased by one, to 19, since Monday.

Earlier Tuesday, the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer extended the public health orders in both Tuktoyaktuk and Inuvik. The deputy chief public health officer said in a news release cases had not yet peaked in Tuktoyaktuk but that they are stabilizing in Inuvik.

While the public health order was extended in Inuvik, it was also altered to allow students to start attending school in person again, beginning Nov. 18.

Elsewhere in the territory, there are 14 cases reported in Yellowknife, Dettah and Ndilǫ, two in Behchokǫ and one in Fort Smith.