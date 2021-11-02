N.W.T. COVID-19 cases drop by more than 40 per cent over weekend

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the N.W.T. dropped from 161 on Friday to 94 on Monday, a decline of more than 40 per cent.

It's the first time since the current N.W.T. COVID-19 outbreak began in the Sahtu region in mid-August that there have been fewer than 100 cases reported across the territory.

It's also the sixth day in a row the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer (OCPHO) has reported a decrease in the number of cases in the territory. The OCPHO only reports cases on weekdays.

As of Monday, there were 34 confirmed, active cases in Yellowknife, Ndilǫ and Dettah, a reduction of 19 since Friday.

In Hay River and K'atl'odeeche First Nation, there were 32 cases being reported, compared with 57 on Friday.

Hay River is under a public health order that places restrictions on gatherings, while K'atl'odeeche First Nation is under a containment order. Both orders remain in effect until Nov. 14.

The number of cases being reported in Behchokǫ̀ — where a public health order limiting travel was extended until Nov. 8 — is half what it was on Friday. There were 20 active cases being reported Monday, compared to 40 on Friday.

In Inuvik, eight cases are being reported, the same number as on Friday.

No other cases were reported in the territory, which means there are no longer confirmed cases in Łutsel Kʼe. There were three cases in that community on Friday.

Public exposure notice

The OCPHO issued one public exposure notice Monday, for Canadian North flight CN620 from Yellowknife to Ulukhaktok on Oct. 29.

Unvaccinated and partially vaccinated passengers are asked to isolate immediately for 10 days and arrange for a COVID-19 test. Fully vaccinated passengers are asked to self-monitor for symptoms and, should any develop, isolate right away and arrange to get tested.

The OCPHO also stated that 61 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic in the Northwest Territories, and that 19 of them were admitted to the ICU.

It said 57 of the hospitalizations are associated with the current delta variant outbreak in the territory and that 67 per cent of all hospitalized cases were people who were not fully vaccinated.